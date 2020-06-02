The number of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Tioga County is now 141, according to a press release issued on Monday. The number was reported at 142 on Sunday.
The death toll related to the coronavirus is 21, with at least 19 deaths tied to Elderwood skilled care facility in Waverly.
The county has seen 85 people recover, including at least 29 at Elderwood.
Additionally, 101 individuals are in mandatory quarantine.
In Chemung County, there have been 110 confirmed cases of COVID-19, but there are only two active cases in the county.
There have been three deaths related to the virus in the county, while 105 individuals have recovered.
New York state has seen over 380,000 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, and nearly 30,000 people have died of complications from the virus.
In Pennsylvania, Bradford County has seen 46 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, along with three related deaths, according to the Department of Health.
The 20 cases in Sayre are the most in the county.
Statewide, over 72,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19, and over 5,500 people have died.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.