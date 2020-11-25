The goal of the Sayre House of Hope is to be there for family members of patients at Guthrie’s Sayre campus during some of the most difficult times of their lives.
“The Sayre House of Hope ... provides a home away from home for family members of patients who travel a distance to the Sayre campus. Whether you have daily treatments that make it difficult to travel to and from home for or if you have a family member in the hospital for an extended period of time, the House of Hope can provide a much needed place to stay,” according to Guthrie’s website.
Guthrie works hard every year to raise money in order to be able to fully fund the House of Hope — but this year the COVID-19 pandemic changed everything.
The pandemic forced Guthrie to cancel the annual Guthrie Gala, the largest fundraiser for the House of Hope.
In order to raise money to continue to fund the House of Hope, Guthrie decided to move to a year-long fundraising campaign called “A Year of Hope.”
“The Year of Hope campaign really was born because COVID restrictions forced us to cancel our annual fundraiser for the House of Hope, our Guthrie Gala. That particular fundraiser is a significant funding source to the House of Hope and we could not let those donated dollars just go by the wayside because we had to cancel the event,” said Guthrie’s Nichole Cocco, who is on the Guthrie Gala Committee. “We needed to find a creative solution to engage folks to still donate and support our Sayre House of Hope, so the Year of Hope campaign was born.”
‘We got true support’
One reason the Year of Hope fundraiser is so important is so the House of Hope can continue to help people like Kathy Morvay.
Kathy first visited the Guthrie campus in 2004 so her husband could get life-saving treatment. Unfortunately, the House of Hope was not up and running at that time, so she was forced to find other accommodations.
“There was only one place that we could actually get to that did the operation that would save his life. That was the Robert Packer,” Kathy said.
“What started out as ‘well, it would be a 5-to-8 day stay,’ it was 72 days the first time ... Unfortunately, there was no House of Hope at the time this happened. This happened a couple years before the House of Hope was built. Consequently, I ended up living in a parking lot in a 17-foot camper, with my little dog, while my husband was getting very good care. It was quite a struggle.”
When her husband needed to head back to Guthrie’s Sayre campus for more treatments, this time the House of Hope was there.
“My husband had many surgeries, and at one point we were very concerned because he needed to have up to 60 hyperbaric treatments to complete the work that the surgeons had done. He wasn’t healing well,” she recalled. “To do that, it was right around the time the House of Hope opened up.”
Without the House of Hope, Kathy says they might have made a different decision.
“Having the House of Hope as an option gave us the option of getting that treatment,” she said. “Our decisions for accepting the life-saving treatments, coincided with our ability to stay. My husband probably would not have gone for all the treatments … unless he could do the logistics. It’s extremely fatiguing to go through the treatments and then have to drive.”
Kathy raved about the facility, which has six guest rooms, fully-equipped kitchen, laundry room, dining room, a library with computer and a living room.
“First of all, it’s a beautiful facility. It’s very relaxing and comfortably furnished. It’s well organized. There are, I’d say, a good page of rules of how you should (act) inside the house,” Kathy said.
She believes having the House of Hope there for her and her husband was an important part of his healing process.
“There was this overwhelming feeling of safety and kindness that was welcoming. I know the ability to stay at the House of Hope for my husband alone may have been the difference in adding years to his life,” she said. “It’s just a lovely place to be when you’re at the worst time in your life.”
After her husband needed to get treated at Guthrie, Kathy would have a rough year where she was faced with a stroke, blindness and cancer. At that time, it was her husband who got to experience the House of Hope.
“During that time, my husband was still in recovery and he had a place to stay while I was being treated. It was the option that no other hospital between where we lived and the House of Hope had to offer us. We got true support for both of us, and I received great treatment and care. I’m a cancer survivor and my husband was for 11 years,” Kathy said. “Having this facility made a world of difference and was a major enhancement to our decision-making process and our healing process.”
‘This is my passion’
Elizabeth Hibbard, who is the resident manager of the House of Hope, has seen firsthand how the facility can help the families of Guthrie patients.
“It’s very, very rewarding. One of the reasons why I took this job in the first place is I really enjoy being able to help people,” Hibbard said.
Hibbard explained that a simple thing like listening to one of the guests can help quite a bit.
“Sometimes they are going through a rough time and they need someone who will listen to them. In fact, I find that a lot of times people just need to know that someone will listen to them, that they’re heard and someone cares about what they’re going through,” Hibbard said. “You can just see some of that stress lift from them just knowing that there are people that care about what they are going through.”
While the House of Hope helps a lot of people each year, it’s also a special experience for Hibbard.
“This is my home too and I get the privilege of sharing it with our families and helping them through some of the toughest times of their lives,” she said. “I’ve also gotten to see some miracles and joys. Some people get good news, get a second lease on life and I get to be there for all that, help them through difficult times and it’s just wonderful. I really enjoy being able to do this, this is my passion.”
The House of Hope is looking for donations in order to make sure they can continue to help people during some of their toughest moments.
“(The House of Hope is important) for everyone that gets those extra years of life, the time the families get to spend with each other, even in the circumstances where someone gets a chance to say goodbye, we are giving them a better quality of life and that’s what’s so important,” Hibbard said.
Those interested in donating can visit www.guthrie.org/donate/guthrie-gala-year-hope.
