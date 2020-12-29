SAYRE — The first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer arrived in Sayre last week as Guthrie started to give its frontline employees their first shot.
As of last Wednesday, the health care organization expected to have administered 700 does of the vaccine to its employees.
“(The 700 vaccinations were) all part of our first wave, which is the state defined healthcare workers who are COVID exposed or are in units that would otherwise have a high COVID exposure, for example the Intensive Care Unit or the emergency department,” Dr. Michael Scalzone, who is Guthrie’s Executive Vice President and Chief Quality Officer, said during a press conference held over Zoom last Wednesday.
Scalzone told local media outlets that during the first 400 doses administered to staff there were no serious side effects reported.
“We have not seen any serious reactions to the vaccines in the hundreds that we’ve given already. We’re really pleased with that because that parallels what we’ve seen in the trials,” Scalzone said.
The Guthrie official believes the COVID vaccine is safe and will be effective against the virus.
“We really believe that this is a safe and effective vaccine. Now, are some individuals having minor side affects, you know soreness in the arm or perhaps a little fatigue or muscle aches, yes we have seen some of that and that was sort of to be expected — somewhere in the range of 10 or 20 percent of individuals will feel that — but nothing serious,” Scalzone said. “As we observed everyone afterwards for at least 15 minutes, we have not seen anything happen, and of course, these are our employees so we have an easy way to ask ‘how are you feeling.’ It’s very reassuring.”
While the vaccine is currently going to frontline workers only, it will soon be available to the public — and Scalzone stressed the importance of having as many people as possible getting the vaccine.
“We need to have a significant portion of the population vaccinated in order to slow the spread (of COVID). It’s just one of our tools, right? The same tools we’ve been talking about for months of wearing masks and limiting the number of people that you gather in groups with. The vaccine really is that next step and it’s a critically important one,” Scalzone said.
Scalzone hopes that the residents of the Valley will be ready and willing to take the vaccine when it becomes available.
“We really need folks to understand that it’s both safe and effective, and we need to (have) ideally more than half the population or more getting the vaccine — and that really will begin to impact how much spread will occur,” he said. “It’s important to note that that’s not going to happen in the next few weeks. It’s not available to the public just yet, so that is a couple of months where people still need to be careful about wearing masks and avoiding large groups.”
