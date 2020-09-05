Route 199 reconstruction project to begin next week

SAYRE — The long-awaited and somewhat controversial State Route 199 reconstruction project will begin next week, according to a press release from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
The 2.6-mile project is located just north of the intersection with Front Street in Athens Borough to the intersection with Interstate 86/New York 17 at the New York state line in Sayre Borough.
The project has been a major topic of conversation in the Valley over the past year, especially when it comes to how it will affect some businesses on Keystone Avenue in Sayre.
The plans for the project include widening the roadway on parts of Keystone Ave., which will in turn eliminate parking for businesses like Original Italian Pizza.
At a Sayre Borough Council meeting last August, OIP owner John Amato said the project would take his parking from 25 spots to just eight.
“When they originally started the plans, they started with (taking out) two spots on the end of my property on Hayden Street,” Amato said at the meeting last August. “And I was fine. I was like ‘OK, I can deal with that.’ And then they came to me one day, with no explanation, ‘we’re taking the whole front.’”
Another business that will be affected is Clare Printing, which would lose 11 of its parking spots. The company is scheduled to get five parallel parking spots in place of the current parking spots.
PennDOT responded to an inquiry from the Morning Times on this issue on Friday morning.
“The current design plan will eliminate approximately eight parking spaces, which are located in PennDOT’s right-of-way and are unpermitted,” a PennDOT official said. “The current parking spaces are unsafe, allowing vehicles to back-up into thru-traffic. As part of the reconstruction, PennDOT will be widening the roadway to accommodate new parallel parking spaces in front of local businesses as well as widening the roadway near the triangle and adding additional parallel parking spaces in this location as well.”
The project, which is projected to last four years, will begin at the New York state line and work south.
On Tuesday, Route 199 will be closed to northbound traffic between Cayuta Street and Interstate 86/New York 17 at the New York state line, while the contractor, Kriger Construction, begins a full-depth pavement reconstruction.
Work includes drainage improvements, utility relocation, sidewalk and curb improvements, ADA curb ramp installations, traffic signal upgrades, driveway adjustments, signing and pavement markings and other miscellaneous construction.
Detour information:
• Northbound cars will follow a 3.4-mile detour using Mohawk Street, North Keystone Avenue, Route 1069 (Pitney and Elmira Streets), Route 220, Interstate 86/New York 17 and Route 199 (Bradford Street).
• Southbound cars will be maintained in the work zone.
• Truck traffic northbound and southbound will follow a 7.7-mile detour using Route 220 and Interstate 86/New York 17.
“Motorists should expect alternating lane closures with flagging during construction,” the press release said. “Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays, watch for changing traffic patterns and drive with caution through the work zone.”
Kriger Construction, Inc., is the primary contractor on the $16.5 million, four-year roadway reconstruction project. The project is expected to be completed in the fall of 2024.
According to PennDOT, work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.
