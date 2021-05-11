East Sayre, also known locally as the East Side, has a rich history, a thriving present day, and much potential for continued growth in the future.
According to Sayre Mayor Henry Farley, East Sayre was the first of Sayre, having been built up around the train station.
“That was the first thing that was built here was like a passenger station,” said Farley. “Little by little the town started to grow.”
Farley went on to explain how rich of an economy was first established on the East Side.
“Hotels were over there, Sayre Brewery was down on one end of the street, there was a big lumber company down there,” said Farley. “(There were) grocery stores all over the place, and bakeries, so it was just like a little (community).”
Over the last decade or so a few businesses have opened, renovated, or relocated to East Sayre, and have found success.
In addition to long-standing establishments and organizations, such as Mangialardo’s Italian restaurant, the Ascension of Our Lord Ukrainian Catholic Church and the Catholic War Veterans, East Sayre is home to Johnny D’s Ice Cream, the Hotel Bradford Brew House and Beer Garden and Susan’s Pet Grooming.
“To see the businesses still being continued to be used in some way — the buildings — says a lot for what the potential is,” said Sayre Borough Manager David Jarrett.
Jarrett went on to say how Johnny D’s will have a line of customers down the block until the frost returns later this year.
A local favorite for frozen treats, Johnny D’s serves hard ice cream, custard-based soft-serve, non-dairy Dole Whip, shaved ice, shakes, floats, flurries, and so much more. They even have hot dogs.
A wide array of flavor and topping options allow patrons to customize their order. The pretzel crunch topping is a Johnny D’s specialty, which is especially popular with customers.
The Hotel Bradford has seen the most recent revival, having been renovated and reopened almost three years ago.
“September 1st will be three years,” said Kacey Madigan, manager of the Hotel Bradford. “My parents bought the business back in June of 2018.”
Kacey said they classify their business as a pub-style restaurant. They serve beer from both bottle and draft, along with food such as burgers or cheesesteaks with fries.
“Our fries are fresh cut,” said Madigan. “They’re on another level I think.”
Madigan indicated that he and his family invested a good deal of time, energy and finances into renovating the business the year they purchased it.
“I was here almost every day that summer,” said Madigan.
Madigan said he was told the Hotel Bradford was originally built in the 1870s.
“I don’t know what it was when it was put up, (but) I would assume some sort of boarding house for railroad workers.”
Future plans for the Hotel Bradford include utilizing the outdoor deck and pavilion area — a project that was constructed last year — for live music and game nights.
According to Madigan, they also hope to one day branch out from selling beer into production.
“Eventually we’d like to brew beer of our own,” said Madigan. “That’s kind of the goal, but I’m very green to that.”
A native of the Valley, Madigan grew up on the New York side of the community in Waverly. He described running a local business as “a way of life.”
“I love to support other local small business (and be) part of the community,” said Madigan. “We all need to help each other keep money coming into our area and put it back in.”
Operating a local small business is something with which Susan VanHousen, owner of Susan’s Pet Grooming, is very familiar.
She has been a pet groomer in the Valley for 26 years, having started at Tropical Pet Paradise in Athens before opening her own pet store on Desmond Street. After her pet store closed, she worked out of her house for eight years.
VanHousen has been in her East Sayre location for just over nine years now. She moved her business to the east side after working out of her house became a little overwhelming.
“It just got a little crazy working at home,” said VanHousen. “People were showing up on weekends.”
VanHousen said she found her current location through the owner of the building, who was working on her house at the time.
“He told me East Lockhart and I didn’t even know,” said VanHousen. “I’m over there looking on West Lockhart for (the) building.”
For VanHousen, being on the East Side of the tracks has proven beneficial over the years, especially when it comes to parking.
She recalled the trouble with parking at her own pet store on Desmond Street.
“I liked it there, but I didn’t like the fact that they gotta put the money in for the parking,” said VanHousen. “A customer got a lot of tickets for just coming and dropping off.”
This is an issue that the borough is aware of. They have a solution in mind that will allow business owners to give their patrons a waiver for certain situations when their meter has run out.
“We’re gonna do a three month trial on that because we know there are circumstances, and we don’t want to drive people out of downtown,” said Farley.
Jarrett also noted there will be a trial in the future to allow free parking during lunch hours, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
These trials will take place after the state and economy has returned to a post-COVID normal.
VanHousen’s daughter-in-law Jalissa joined the grooming business four years ago, and now has her own list of clients.
“She just started on her own on the 19th of April,” said VanHousen. “We’re in the same building but we’re separate.”
Having groomed Valley pets for so long, VanHousen has amassed quite the clientele. Last year they began using software to help keep track.
“We started putting clients in and we got up to 400 and we weren’t done,” said VanHousen.
VanHousen is glad to have her daughter-in-law take on some clients, since she is looking to lighten her own work load.
“I’m getting to the point where I need to slow down, but the phone hasn’t slowed down.”
Another business owner looking to slow down and enter retirement is Francis Smith, owner of Mangialardo’s.
“I still enjoy the business, I really do,” said Smith. “But I guess it’s time. I gotta get out.”
Smith has owned Mangialardo’s since 1991, but he’s been working in the restaurant since he was eight years old.
“My grandparents were the owners,” said Smith. “They bought the building in ‘27, we opened in ‘33.”
He said he bought the business from his uncle, who ran the business after Smith’s grandfather passed away.
“I’m third generation still doing this thing,” said Smith. “There’s not many restaurants around that can say that.”
The culture of Mangialardo’s fit right in with the East Side of Sayre, which Smith remembers being home to a number of Italian families as well as Polish and other heritages.
Mayor Farley also noted how rich that neighborhood was and is with diverse cultures.
“The Ukrainians lived over there, the Italians lived over there, the Irish lived over there,” said Farley. “Everybody kind of lived together.”
Despite the variety of cultural identities, Smith recalls it always being a tight-knit neighborhood.
“Everybody helped everybody in the old days,” said Smith.
While the building got a makeover fairly recently, with new siding and windows, many of the recipes go back to Smith’s grandmother. Two in particular that Smith mentioned were the chicken cacciatore and veal scaloppine.
“We’ve added to it,” said Smith, noting how fettuccine Alfredo wasn’t served when his grandparents opened the business.
“All of it’s good,” said Smith. “It wouldn’t be on there if it wasn’t good.”
After 60 years of working in the restaurant business, Smith looks forward to some relaxation and a little adventure in retirement.
If he is able to sell the restaurant, Smith hopes to take a nice long trip to Italy.
“I’ve never been there (and) I want to go there badly,” said Smith.
He adamantly insisted that he won’t be finding himself a retirement job.
“When I’m done I’m not picking (any) odd job up,” said Smith with a chuckle.
With the success of these businesses, the borough hopes more hopeful entrepreneurs will see the value and opportunities in the neighborhood of East Sayre.
“What we’d like to see is just to see it continued to be fully utilized to its potential,” said Jarrett.
