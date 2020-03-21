SAYRE — Public access to the Sayre Borough Hall, Sayre Borough Police Department Building and Sayre Borough Public Works Building will be restricted until further notice beginning Monday due to the coronavirus pandemic, a press release from Borough Manager Dave Jarrett said Friday.

Residents can contact the Borough Hall during normal business hours with any questions at (570) 888-7739 or by email admin@sayreborough.org. Sewer payments can be mailed or deposited in the secure drop-box at the rear of the Borough Hall.

“Residents are encouraged to heed warnings issued by federal, state, county, and local officials to ensure their health and safety and also take time to check in on your neighbors,” the press release continued. “Thank you for your understanding and preserving the health of our community.”

