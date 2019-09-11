SAYRE — The Bradford-Wyoming Co. Literacy Program is hosting its seventh annual Bridge for Literacy game day on Saturday, September 21, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Patterson Building Auditorium on the Guthrie Campus in Sayre.
Registration is $15 per player. No partners are needed, as players will be assigned in rotation. Jeffrey Dann will direct the event.
Refreshments will be available, and many prizes will be awarded to high scorers. This s a fun and informal bridge card party to benefit the Bradford-Wyoming Co. Literacy Program.
Previous winners include Tom Henson of Towanda, Pam Stanfield of Towanda, and Jim Spencer of Athens in 2018; Gerry Keenan of Rome Township, Jane Lane of Waverly, Hillary Alpert of Athens Township, Jim Spencer of Athens, and Donna Detrick of Sayre in 2017; Raman Daga of Athens, Tom Henson of Towanda, Beverly Dann of Athens Township, Donna Detrick of Sayre, and Bob Urban of Waverly in 2016.
To reserve a seat, please call the Literacy Program at 570-297-3375 or email bwcliteracy@bradfordco.org. Persons may also register by sending their checks payable to the Bradford-Wyoming Co. Literacy Program to the Literacy Program office at 200 Main St., Suite 5, Towanda, PA 18848.
The Bradford-Wyoming Co. Literacy Program, an affiliate of ProLiteracy, provides free and confidential one to one tutoring for adults and teenagers in basic reading, writing, math, and English as a Second Language (ESL). The Literacy Program is a member agency of the United Way of Bradford County.
For further information, contact Aubrey Carrington, program coordinator, at 570-297-3375, or by email at bwcliteracy@bradfordco.org.
