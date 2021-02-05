TOWANDA — Bradford County Commissioners Daryl Miller, Doug McLinko and John Sullivan released a statement on the arrest of District Attorney Chad Salsman on Wednesday.
The commissioners noted that the district attorney is an elected position and they have no jurisdiction over his office.
“The District Attorney is an independently elected official and the foundation of our criminal justice system is the presumption of innocence until proven guilty in a court of law. The process will work its way through the system, guilt or innocence will be determined at the end of the process,” the commissioners said.
The commissioners stressed that justice should be blind.
“Our system of justice applies to everyone, elected or unelected alike,” the commissioners said.
Miller, McLinko and Sullivan once again said they had no oversight when it comes to Salsman or the district attorney’s office.
“Pennsylvania law and the County Code determines how the District Attorney operates his office during the time the case works its way through the system,” the commissioners said. “The Bradford County Commissioners will make no further comment pending final outcome of the judicial process relating to the District Attorney.”
At this point Salsman is still the chief law enforcement official in the county and will remain as Bradford County District Attorney unless he resigns or is convicted of the charges against him and removed from office.
