Shooter’s Gauntlet owner Bob Raimo said he was disheartened to see his fellow business owners in the restaurant industry struggling due to Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 restrictions.
In December 2020, he sent a text to some of the county’s major business owners, families, commissioners, the sheriff and district attorney saying to meet at Oliver’s Pub and Grill, with few other details.
“Everyone showed up,” he said.
That meeting gave birth to the Bradford County Special Projects Group, which is planning its first event for Monday to help restaurants and bars open completely despite COVID-19 restrictions. From 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Ulster Sheshequin Fire Association, the group will host Eric Winters with the Prince Law Firm, who will provide legal advice to bars and restaurants.
“They can learn the facts on how to stay open and not let the Liquor Control Board or Health Department dictate government mandates, which are unconstitutional,” Raimo explained. “These attorneys have won every single case. The restaurants they represent have been at 100% occupancy since the pandemic started.”
Raimo stressed that the group is not political in nature, and just wants to support the county’s businesses.
Organizers have some other “special projects” in the works for the future. One of these ideas is a Fourth of July event at the Troy Fairgrounds, while another looks to regularly bring bars and restaurants to the streets in Bradford County’s different towns.
“We’ll get as many local restaurants and bars to participate to generate business,” he said.
Bars and restaurants interested in attending Monday’s event are required to pre-register.
For more information, visit www.bcspg.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.