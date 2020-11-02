The Morning Times reached out to the major candidates in each of the state and federal elections that will affect our readers heading into Tuesday’s election.
Incumbent Republican State Rep. Tina Pickett will face Libertarian Larry Frey in the race for the Pennsylvania House of Representatives 110th District on Tuesday.
Below are the complete answers that Pickett gave to the questions sent out by the Morning Times:
What are your top priorities if you are re-elected?
Should I be re-elected, certainly the recovery and growth of Pennsylvania’s economy and jobs market are high in priority. Equally important in priority is the health of Pennsylvanians and the sustainability of our healthcare facilities and our emergency service personnel and operations.
Getting our Education levels back on track and making sure our students have every opportunity they need to succeed. They have been dealing with very challenging situations and many need assistance in getting back to their grade level. And more than ever, good broadband is essential in our home and school settings.
When it comes to COVID-19, how do you balance the public’s health and safety AND the health of businesses in our communities?
Knowledge is gained every day in this COVID-19 health challenge and it is important to completely and transparently share that knowledge with the public and with our businesses.
People need to be able to work and support their families and businesses need the tools and understanding of how to run their businesses safely. I believe both can be accomplished. The public needs to know how to protect themselves and those around them and practice needed precautions.
There are a lot of Veterans in this district, what would you do to make sure the those Veterans get the healthcare and social services they need?
I attend many veteran’s events in our area and always find them to be a joy and a wealth of knowledge and history. Veterans have much to share with us and teach us with their experiences. Veterans deserve the very best of healthcare and need good access to information on services available to them. I always advocate for and work for this.
When it comes to expanding reliable internet access in this district, what would you do to make sure that gets done sooner rather than later?
Prior to the onset of COVID-19 it became very apparent that lack of good internet service in our area was a No. 1 concern. Business, education, healthcare and decisions being made on where people were choosing to buy homes and property were being affected by this. It is clearly apparent that private providers do not find our rural area economically viable to them and they are not going to invest. Therefore, I herald the projects the counties are developing to create a base for this and know full well that this also requires investment by our state and federal governments. Both are beginning to do this. A great deal of money is necessary to build out into our rural areas. I have sponsored and voted for legislation on a state level that will remove obstacles and regulations that currently hinder this needed buildout also. Our citizens need this yesterday. It must stay in priority on all levels.
Do you have a final message for voters before Tuesday’s election?
To the voters on Tuesday, November 3: Never overlook the power of your vote. Be informed and place your vote.
I will certainly be honored if you place a vote for me. I give you my pledge to continue to serve you with dedication, integrity and diligence in both Harrisburg and in our communities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.