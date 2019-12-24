WAVERLY — The Waverly Board of Trustees recently approved a letter of support for the Tioga Opportunities Inc. (TOI) request to seek $450,000 in state grant funding to assist local homebuyers.
Specifically, the monies from the New York State Homebuyer Down Payment Assistance grant program would help 10 local homebuyers with down payments and closing costs. Of those, four homebuyers will be anticipated to be provided moderate housing rehabilitation.
“By partnering with local realtors, financial institutions, community agencies and municipality leaders, TOI will concentrate its efforts in Owego, Waverly and Newark Valley to target households at or below 80 percent of the area median income,” TOI officials stated. “Eight assisted households will be families with children, while remaining beneficiaries will be persons who are frail elderly and persons with physical disabilities.”
Mayor Patrick Ayres said the letter of support was a chance to support a local community organization as part of the village’s redevelopment of its comprehensive plan.
“By supporting the ... (grant application), we will be addressing some concerning housing trends — including the old, single-family housing stock; the vacant houses contributing to blight; and the inadequate single-family housing inventory for first-time homebuyers — meeting the needs of first-time homebuyers, and keeping and attracting the young families that energize communities and create new businesses,” said Ayres in the letter of support.
TOI highlighted some of those housing trends, noting that 21 percent of homeowners in Tioga County report being “cost-burdened,” or spending at least 30 percent of their income on housing.
“(T)he Waverly Village Board is excited to work alongside TOI as a community partner throughout the ... application process,” Ayres stated. “We are committed to making our time and resources available to (TOI) throughout this process, and look forward to sharing our knowledge, experience and insight with (TOI) in a variety of focus areas, including housing, downtown revitalization and quality-of-life initiatives.”
