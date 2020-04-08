ELMIRA — Chemung County confirmed its first death from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on Tuesday evening.
According to WETM-TV in Elmira, the victim was a 70-year-old female from Elmira who died while hospitalized.
“Unfortunately, we have received notification of the first death of an individual who had tested positive for COVID-19,” an update from Chemung County’s website read. “We send our heartfelt condolences to the family.”
The county also stressed the importance of staying home during the pandemic.
“We cannot stress enough the importance of people staying home. Our actions have consequences, especially for older adults and those with underlying medical conditions,” the county said.
Chemung County now has 41 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Seven individuals have recovered, while six remain hospitalized.
Tioga County is now up to 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The county has 37 individuals in mandatory quarantine with six in precautionary quarantine. There are seven pending tests and five people have recovered from the virus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.