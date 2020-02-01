Despite there being two percent less houses for sale, real estate sales in Chemung County increased two percent in 2019 compared to 2018. The median sale price increased three percent as well from $110,787 to $115,000.
“It was a good year,” said Lisa Lilley, president of the Corning Elmira Board Association of Realtors. “I think with low inventory things are getting more competitive. People are buying and sellers can be more negotiable and getting more money in a quicker time frame. It’s a seller’s market right now, but that is always subject to change.”
Last year saw 1,190 new listings compared to 1,216 in 2018 and the number of closed sales increased from 848 in 2018 to 870 in 2019.
“I thought it was a great year for real estate agents in our area, my sales have been up 150 percent over the last year — just crazy,” said Toni Granger, owner of Hatfield Real Estate in Elmira.
Low national interest rates combined with excellent employment numbers are helping fuel the local market, but not all market drivers are national.
“We don’t just have local industry but also hospitals and colleges. Chemung is a great location and is back on the upswing,” Granger said.
Lilley agreed and added that tourism and local history also play a factor with Chemung County’s real estate market.
“It’s a historic area and a lot of people that come here are as interested in the historic homes as they are in the new ones,” Lilley said.
That combined with the local wine industry, and what Granger called “great weather,” leads a lot of people who come to visit to end up purchasing a home here.
“And the cost of living is very affordable,” Granger said.
These unique factors are why the trends of the national housing market have little meaning locally, Granger said.
“One thing people need to understand when it comes to the national news, we never fit in because we have a unique area with the Chemung/Steuben market. If they say the market is down nationally, it might not be that way in Chemung County,” Granger said.
As for 2020, both Granger and Lilley said that they expect more of the same.
“I am not expecting a huge fluctuation,” Lilley said.
Granger said that her read on the market indicates that things should not change for at least a year.
“Right now, job stability is good and interest rates are inherently low. I expect them to go up but not until after the election. One thing can effect the market in a good way or bad way, but right now everything seems to be trending in a good way,” Granger said.
One thing that could help the market would be an increase in inventory.
“I think we could see more in terms of new home construction. There are new developments being built and it is always positive when you see that and it does help out locally,” Lilley said.
While inventory numbers are low, Granger said there is a steady number of houses being put on the market.
“A lot of baby boomers are leaving for warmer weather,” Granger said.
