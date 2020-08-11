After surpassing 200 cases over the weekend, Tioga County added another case of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total to 202.
However, only 10 of the cases are currently active, according to a press release from Tioga County Legiaslative Chairwoman Martha Sauerbrey.
The death toll related to the coronavirus in Tioga County is 25, with 22 of the deaths having ties to the Elderwood skilled nursing facility in Waverly.
The number of recoveries in the county is 167. Elderwood has recorded 49 recoveries, and is now free of the virus.
Additionally, 89 individuals in Tioga County are in mandatory quarantine.
The number of cases in Chemung County increased to 145 on Monday.
Nine cases are currently active, and three people in the county have died due complications of COVID-19.
The number of recoveries increased to 133.
Over 426,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, and over 32,000 have died.
In Pennsylvania, the number of confirmed COVID cases in Bradford County was reported at 79 on Monday, according to the State Department of Health.
Seven cases have also been reported as probable.
Over a third of the cases are in Sayre, where 30 cases are the most in the county. Athens has seen eight positive cases of coronavirus.
Three Bradford County residents have died due to complications of COVID-19.
Over 116,000 people in Pennsylvania have tested positive for COVID-19 and nearly 7,300 have died due to complications of the virus.
