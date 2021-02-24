SAYRE — Guthrie announced Tuesday that it will soon begin scheduling for upcoming COVID vaccination clinics.
Scheduling for the clinics, located at the former Kmart building at 2900 Elmira Street in Sayre, will begin at 8 a.m. on Thursday, according to a press release.
In addition to individuals ages 65 and up, eligibility for the clinics will include individuals between the ages of 18 and 64 with co-morbid conditions identified by New York and Pennsylvania Departments of Health.
Vaccines will require an appointment, walk-ins will not be accepted, according to the press release.
Those who are eligible should schedule their appointment through eGuthrie, or by calling Centralized Scheduling at 866-488-4743. Those without an eGuthrie account may sign up for one at eGuthrie.org. eGuthrie assistance is also available by calling 855-348-eGuthrie (855-348-8474).
In order to be sensitive to those without access to technology, a portion of the appointments will be reserved for those calling to register via Centralized Scheduling.
Vaccination clinic dates and times are:
- Friday, February 26: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Monday, March 1: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Wednesday, March 3: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Monday, March 8: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Tuesday, March 9: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
For a comprehensive list of all those included in the current phases, click the links below:
New York: https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/phased-distribution-vaccine
Pennsylvania: https://www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus/Vaccine/Pages/Vaccine.aspx
