Bradford County added three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 over Labor Day weekend, according to the State Department of Health.
The county has now reported 96 confirmed positive cases of the coronavirus, along with seven probable cases.
Over a third of the cases are in the Sayre Zip Code (18840), where the 39 cases are the most in the county.
There are also eight cases in Athens and five in Ulster.
Three Bradford County residents have died due to complications of COVID-19.
Over 136,000 people in Pennsylvania have tested positive for COVID-19 and nearly 7,800 have died due to complications of the virus.
In New York, the number of positive cases of coronavirus in Chemung County increased over the weekend.
The county has now seen 177 cases of COVID-19.
Twelve cases are currently active, and the county has reported 161 recoveries.
Three people in Chemung County have died due to complications of the coronavirus, and one person is currently hospitalized.
In Tioga County, the number of positive COVID-19 cases increased by three to 226 over the weekend, according to a press release from Legislative Chair Martha Sauerbrey.
Five cases are currently active, and 58 people are in mandatory quarantine.
Tioga County has also reported 196 recoveries from coronavirus and the death toll remains at 25.
Over 445,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, and over 32,000 have died.
