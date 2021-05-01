WAVERLY — The Waverly Central School District budget for the 2021-22 school year was approved by the board on April 21.
The budget has increased by $569,028 when compared to the 2020-21 year, for a total budget of $33,618,083.
The tax levy increase is 1.79 percent, which Superintendent Dr. Eric Knolles said will raise approximately $130,000 more for the school.
“When we say the levy, that’s the seven million dollars that the local levy raises,” said Knolles after a budget review meeting on April 15. “So (that seven million will) go up 1.79 percent.”
Knolles explained that despite the increase on the levy, not all school tax dues will rise.
“(When) you’re looking at the actual taxes — even with the tax increase — tax is going down in the Town of Chemung,” said Knolles.
According to Knolles, this is in part due to local development and growth of economy.
“One of the pieces of it is Vulcraft — which is a great community partner — is now going on the tax rolls,” explained Knolles. “So with them coming on, that drops everybody in Chemung that pays Waverly taxes.”
The budget will be voted on by school district residents on May 18 in the high school gymnasium, with polls open from noon to 8 p.m.
Board member vacancies will also be voted on, with three candidates vying to fill two slots. Candidates include Beau Roskow, Dr. Phil Lunsford and Cory Robinson.
