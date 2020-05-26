ELMIRA — The latest numbers from Chemung County show that there are currently just three active cases of COVID-19 in the county.
Chemung County has seen 109 cases of the coronavirus and there have been three deaths related to the virus. However, there have also been 103 recoveries in the county.
The county has completed 5,294 tests and there are still 109 tests pending.
In Tioga County, there have been 132 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 21 people have passed away due to complications from the virus.
Out of the 21 deaths, at least 19 have been confirmed to be connected to the Elderwood skilled nursing facility in Waverly.
There have been 64 recoveries in Tioga County.
Across the border in Pennsylvania, the latest numbers from the Department of Health show Bradford County with 44 cases of coronavirus.
The Sayre area has the most confirmed cases with 19, according to ZIP-code based results. Athens has had five cases, according to the state.
There have been three deaths related to the coronavirus in Bradford County.
