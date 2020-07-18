Tioga County announced four new cases of COVID-19 on Friday in a press release from Legislative Chair Martha Sauerbrey.
There have now been a total of 174 COVID-19 cases in the county.
The number of active cases is now 21.
The death toll related to the coronavirus in Tioga County is 24, with 22 of the deaths having ties to Elderwood skilled nursing facility in Waverly.
The number of recoveries in the county is 132, with at least 47 coming from Elderwood.
Additionally, 77 individuals in Tioga County are in mandatory quarantine.
In Chemung County, the total number of COVID-19 cases remained at 124 on Friday.
Four of those cases are currently active.
Three people in Chemung County have died due to complications of the coronavirus, and 117 have recovered.
Nearly 432,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, and over 32,000 have died.
In Pennsylvania, the number of COVID-19 cases in Bradford County remained at 61 on Wednesday, according to the State Department of Health.
Seven of the cases are probable and 54 are confirmed.
Three Bradford County residents have died due to complications of COVID-19.
Pennsylvania has over 98,000 cases of COVID-19 and nearly 7,000 related deaths.
