WAVERLY — During a recent meeting of the Waverly Board of Trustees, Deputy Mayor Andrew Aronstam addressed some concerns regarding the curbs and parking on green spaces throughout the village.
“People were concerned about parking in the green space and what are their options for getting a curb,” he said.
Aronstam explained that the first thing residents must do if they’re looking to install or repair a curb is apply for and obtain an excavation permit.
“The most important part of this process is that this will be approved by the chief of police and street department,” he said. “We want to make sure that it’s uniform, doesn’t interfere with traffic or water drainage, and doesn’t encroach on the right-of-way with the street.”
Aronstam added that the curb also needs to be made of “proper materials,” but noted that that was something which has not been exactly defined.
“Concrete is obviously the most expensive option because you have to pay someone to come in and put in a real curb,” he said. “And these are all expenses bore by the homeowner. They are responsible for this work.
“So they key is to come in, get it evaluated, get the proper form — which we have here in the office — and it will then be either approved or not approved,” Aronstam continued.
The deputy mayor circled back around to the materials portion of the village’s policy, stating that he did have some concerns over the lack of oversight regarding specifically which materials could be used.
“I don’t know if we need to (look at it), but for the materials — railroad ties? Does it have to be concrete? Are the portable parking blocks like what we have here in the parking lot adequate for curbing? Or do you have to have them dug?” he asked. “I don’t think those things have been decided yet.”
Aronstam recommended that the village work with the street department and police force in order to come up with specific guidelines for curbing materials.
