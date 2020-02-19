Sidney Tomasso joins 1,000 point club one year after her sister

WAVERLY — Another Wolverine has joined the 1,000 point club after Scott Woodring joined on Saturday night against Chenango Forks. On Tuesday night, it was Junior Sidney Tomasso. She knocked down her landmark basket with a three-pointer in the second quarter of Waverly’s overtime loss to Vestal.
Just one year ago, Sidney’s sister Alex Tomasso joined the club as a senior.
“It was nice to see Alex get it last year, and I think that really motivated me to get it too,” said Tomasso. “I’m also really glad I got it on our home floor. It was nice to have all of my family here to support me.”
Earlier in the season, it didn’t seem as if that mark would come until her senior season. However, Tomasso has been lighting up the scoreboard as of late. She used a couple of 30-point games to put herself in a position to reach the milestone before the start of sectionals in her junior season.
“I’m really glad that I got it now,” said Tomasso. “I feel like now I can play more freely for the rest of the season, but I really tried not to focus on it as much as helping my team win games.”
Tomasso also looks to be a leader for this young Waverly squad as sectionals begin next week. This will be her fourth trip to the playoffs after being moved to varsity as an eighth grader.
“We’re definitely going to take it one game at a time,” said Tomasso. “Our main focus will be taking care of the ball and connecting well with each other.”
As for the game, the Wolverines led 36-28 at the half but couldn’t hold on. Vestal took a lead in the fourth quarter until Paige Lewis hit a turnaround three from the right corner to tie the game at 62-62 with five seconds left. Vestal’s long bomb failed to connect and the game went into overtime.
With Tomasso — who fouled out late in regulation — on the bench, the Wolverines looked out of sorts. Vestal didn’t do a lot in the extra session and led by four when Olivia Nittinger hit from outside
the arc to get her team within a point at 66-65. That was as close as the Lady Wolverines would get.
Tomasso ended the game with 24 points and Lewis ended the night with 17 points.
Also for Waverly, Nittinger finished with six points; Gianna Picco and Kennedy Westbrook had five points each; Lourden Benjamin and Morgan Adams finished with three points each; and Gretchen Sowle had two points.
Madelyn Donlin led Vestal with 23 points and Emma Lewis had 21 points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.