SAYRE — Guthrie announced Thursday that all hospitals in the healthcare group would be restricting visitation due to “the recent increase in COVID-19 cases related to asymptomatic COVID-positive individuals.”
“To protect patients and staff, the following visitation guidelines will be in place at all Guthrie hospitals, skilled nursing units and long-term care facilities effective Friday, October 9,” the press release said.
Hospital visitation is permitted as follows:
- Emergency departments – one visitor
- Obstetrics patients – one support person and the patient’s doula
- Pediatrics – one parent or legal guardian at a time (two parents/guardians may alternate)
- Patients at end-of-life – up to two visitors
- Surgical/procedural outpatient – one visitor to accompany patient, receive discharge instructions and transport patient home
The following visitors will not be allowed:
- Visitors for in-patients, including COVID-19 positive patients and suspected cases of COVID-19
- Persons with fever or other cold/flu-like symptoms
- Minors under the age of 18 (except in rare situations, approved in advance)
- Persons over the age of 70 with chronic conditions
Visitation may be restricted for certain patient populations/areas based on identified risks.
Special situations where a visitor is permitted include (but are not limited to) patients with intellectual, developmental or cognitive disability; communication barrier, or behavioral concerns; significant change in patient condition or request for clergy or chaplain.
“Extenuating circumstances within our skilled nursing units and long-term care facilities will be considered on a case-by-case basis,” the press release said.
In the Guthrie Medical Group, visitor attendance at visits is discouraged. Exceptions include visits for children or elderly, those who need assistance to walk or understand the physician’s instruction or who have cognitive or sensory limitations.
These restrictions will be re-evaluated after January 1, 2021, according to Guthrie.
“We understand that restricted visitation is difficult for our patients and their families. In an effort to help families navigate these challenging times, Guthrie staff is helping to connect patients via virtual video visits with family and loved ones who cannot visit in person,” the press release said.
