TOWANDA — The Bradford County Historical Society will hold its annual membership meeting on Monday, Oct. 7 at 6 p.m. in the Great Room at its museum/research center at 109 Pine Street, Towanda, Pa.
This year a PowerPoint Presentation featuring photos of events and accomplishments from throughout the year will be shown. Additionally, the Clement F. Heverly Outstanding Service Award and the Leo E. Wilt Historian of the Year awards will be presented.
Election of Trustees will also take place at this meeting. Light refreshments will be served, and the museum will be open. This will be your last opportunity to view the World War I display as that room will be dismantled to prepare an exhibit to celebrate the one hundred and fiftieth anniversary of the founding of the Bradford County Historical Society in 2020.
Reserve your seat by calling 570-265-2240 or by email at research@bradfordhistoy.com.
