Tinsel 'N Lights set to return to Muldoon Park

WAVERLY — A beloved Valley Christmas tradition is ready to return to Muldoon Park in Waverly.
Tinsel ‘N Lights will fill the village with Christmas spirit for the 11th time from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13, according to event chairwoman Jessica Schillmoeller.
“Santa will be there, of course,” she said. “We’re having horse-drawn wagon rides. Ice sculptures will be returning. There’ll be live music and reindeer — just lots of things to do for the whole family.”
Schillmoeller added that a new attraction to this year’s event is a tree decorating contest that has already reached full registration. The community will even be able to vote on the trees during the event.
The event is free to attend, which is one reason why Tinsel ‘N Lights is so special to the Valley, Schillmoeller explained.
“This was started as something that everyone — no matter who you are — could come out to and enjoy without any cost,” she said. “It really embodies the true spirit of Christmas, family and fun.”
Schillmoeller noted that numerous individuals and businesses are contributing efforts to the event, but credited the students at the Waverly High School Wolverine Den for stepping up the way that they have.
“They’ve been a huge, phenomenal help,” she said. “They’ve been helping with the food and they’ll be serving hot cocoa, but they’ve been so great to work with.”
Schillmoeller also thanked the village as well as the Waverly Police Department and the Waverly-Barton Fire District for their efforts to make the event a reality at Muldoon Park.
“This is a prime example of what happens when an entire community pulls together to make something happen,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.