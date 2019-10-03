Simple assault
SAYRE — An Athens woman is facing simple assault and harassment charges following an incident that occurred at the Best Western Inn on Spring Street in Sayre on Tuesday.
According to Sayre police, Tiffany H. Rinebold was charged after she allegedly threw a cell phone at her boyfriend, cutting his lip.
Rinebold is scheduled to appear before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on Oct. 15.
Firearm possession
SAYRE — A 31-year-old Sayre man is charged with illegally possessing a firearm following an incident at a South Keystone Avenue residence on Sept. 29.
According to Sayre police, Kevin Douglas Learn was charged after police responded to a domestic dispute and discovered a firearm in Learn’s possession that he was not legally able to own due to a past felony conviction.
Learn is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on Oct. 15.
Drug delivery
SAYRE — A Sayre man is facing felony charges of delivering controlled substances and criminal use of a communication facility following an incident that occurred on July 21 at a South Keystone Avenue business.
According to Sayre police, Daniel Heller, 25, was charged after he allegedly agreed to trade suboxone to an officer for methamphetamine after Heller repeatedly called the cell phone of another individual whom police had in custody.
Heller was jailed in lieu of $25,000 bail. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on Oct. 15.
