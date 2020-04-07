Tioga County provided an update on the cases of COVID-19 in the county in a press release on Monday.
There are now 10 confirmed positive cases, up from the previously reported number of nine.
The county also reported that 28 individuals remain in mandatory quarantine.
“These are individuals who have had close contact (6 ft.) with someone who has tested positive, but is not displaying symptoms for COVID-19; or individuals that have traveled to China, Iran, Japan, South Korea, or Italy and (are) displaying symptoms of COVID-19,” the press release said.
Seven others are in precautionary quarantine. Those in the precautionary quarantine traveled to countries where the virus was prevalent in the past several weeks, but did not come into close contact with an infected individual, or have not shown any symptoms.
There are 11 other tests pending results. This is an increase from late last week, but still significantly lower than the 85 previously reported pending tests.
Tioga County also reported an increase in recoveries, now five total, meaning the individuals are symptom and fever-free, and have been released from isolation.
The Tioga County Legislature has created a COVID-19 specific website to answer questions from the public, according to Chairwoman Martha Sauerbrey.
New York reported over 8,400 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state total to above 130,000. So far over 4,750 deaths from the virus have been reported.
Chemung County now has 37 confirmed cases with 94 tests still pending.
In Pennsylvania, the cases in Bradford County remained steady at 10.
Sullivan County still has just one case of the virus and Tioga County has eight.
Pennsylvania now has 12,980 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The virus has caused 162 deaths in the state.
