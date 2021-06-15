Bradford County Historical Society Museum now open

After being closed for 18 months the museum exhibition at the Bradford County Historical Society opened for the 2021 year on Monday, June 7.
The June 7 opening was for society members only since this theme of this year’s exhibits is the history of the society and this opening seemed to be a fitting way to thank the members of the society for their support.
The Bradford County Historical Society was one hundred and fifty years old in 2020 but due to the COVID pandemic there was nothing done to commemorate this anniversary. The trustees of the society decided to holdoff until the end of the pandemic to celebrate.
Society Manager/Curator Matt Carl has created an amazing display of 24 panels that walks you through the history of the society starting in 1870. The displays are descriptive and highly informative and tell the story of the activities and accomplishments of the Bradford County Historical Society over one hundred and fifty years. Carl has also featured items donated to the museum over the past year in cases throughout the museum.
The museum hours for the season will be Wednesday Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The museum will also be open on Saturday, June 12, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The museum is also open for group tours by appointment.
If you have not been to the Bradford County Museum you should make every effort to go for a tour of the facility this is a great place to take children and grandchildren for an outing. The history of Bradford County is evident throughout the building and there are interesting exhibits that tell the stories of our past. The museum building is also of interest since it served for many years as the Bradford County Jail which is evident throughout the building.
The research library will return to normal hours on Wednesday June 9. The research library is open Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the first Saturday of the month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Historic researchers come to the Bradford County Historical Society to research their roots form all over the country. The society has one of the best genealogy libraires in the Commonwealth.
For more information call the museum at 570-265-2240 or visit the website bradfordhistory.com. Facebook and twitter are also options.
The Bradford County Historical Society is located in the historic old Bradford County Jail at 109 Pine street in historic downtown Towanda, PA. The society is a recipient agency of the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission, The Bradford County United Way, The Bradford County Room Tax Bureau and the Endless Mountains Heritage Region.
