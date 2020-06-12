TOWANDA — The Bradford County Commissioners held a meeting via video conferencing on Thursday, the first with newly appointed commissioner John Sullivan.
“We’re very thankful to have (John) on board as a replacement to Commissioner Bustin. We’re very thankful to Judge Beirne for the appointment,” Chairman Daryl Miller said. “It was an outstanding appointment, and John is obviously experienced. He has a lot of knowledge. He’s going to bring a lot to the table.”
Sullivan, who served two stints as a commissioner in the 2000s, was appointed by Judge Maureen Beirne following the sudden passing of Ed Bustin.
“What John brings to the table is he only had to come up to speed,” Commissioner Doug McLinko said. “He already understood the bones of Bradford County government … I look forward to working with him for the next three and a half years.”
Sullivan was appointed to Bradford-Sullivan county MHID advisory board to replace Bustin during Thursday’s meeting.
District Attorney Chad Salsman was present to discuss the revamping of the Bradford County drug task force, something he promised during his campaign.
“The goal behind the drug task force is to have local control over our drug enforcement,” Salsman said. “Right now, we rely on the state to do some of that, and they really only come up as needed. So by having local control, we’ll have much more of an effective procedure to actually enforce the drug laws here in Bradford County.”
“During this national conversation of ‘defund the police,’ it’s nice to see Bradford County’s priorities, and the Bradford County Commissioners’ priorities are exactly the opposite,” he added. “Put county resources toward increasing the law enforcement of Bradford County … We’re still working out the details, and we’ll have further announcements as we get things worked out, but the wheels are in motion.”
Calls to defund police forces and reallot the money to other community needs have been made in recent weeks, following the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.
“The drug problem in this county has been horrendous,” Miller said. “Families are being crushed with losses due to overdoses and all the other things that go along with it. It needs to be dealt with and we’ve got to get a handle on stopping all that goes on regarding the drug issue, and just clean up our county and get this behind us.”
