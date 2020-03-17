WAVERLY — The Waverly Free Library is closed until further notice, with a tentative reopening date of April 14.
In a statement issued Monday afternoon, library staff said “We take our role as a community center very seriously, but we take our responsibility as a community leader just as seriously.”
The current level of uncertainty, in combination with state, county and local recommendations, prompted the decision.
Resultantly, all items’ due dates have been extended to May 1.
All activities held at the library are cancelled until further notice — including Family Resource Center days, AARP tax prep and any meetings that take place there.
Additionally, no donations will be accepted during the closure period. Library officials also also that no items are left outside the doors — especially the book drop, as extra items will overflow and could damage it.
While the facility is closed, it will be professionally cleaned “to ensure everything is in good order when we do finally re-open.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.