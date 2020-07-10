TOWANDA — The Bradford County Regional Arts Council is proud to announce the completion of another set of 100 sponsored Art Again Art Kits. With this kit, children will be able to create their very own paper bead jewelry out of recycled and donated crafting materials. While crafting their paper beads, children will decide whether they want their beads to fashion into a stylish necklace, bracelet or maybe even a keychain! Children who complete this kit will also have the opportunity to learn about the functional history of paper beads.
Kits will be available for pick up over the next few weeks at the Keystone, Rialto, and Sayre Theatres during their regular Curbside Popcorn hours. Child Hunger Outreach Partners (CHOP) will also have kits available for pick up at the Rome Fire Hall on Monday, July 13th during their pop up pantry. Kits are available while supplies last.
Art Again Art Kits are created and distributed by the Bradford County Regional Arts Council with distribution assistance by Child Hunger Outreach Partners (CHOP). Further support includes Tioga Downs, United Way of Bradford County, and the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts. Sponsors of materials include Renae Chamberlain, Alexis Johnston, Elaine Poost, and local community members that contributed to our Arts Materials Drive.
If you are interested in learning more about the Art Again Art Kits, donating crafting materials for the kits, or would like to sponsor an Art Kit, please call the BCRAC office at 570.268.ARTS (2787) for more information.
