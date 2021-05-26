Sayre UNICO brings ice cream to Epiphany students

SAYRE — On Tuesday the Sayre Chapter of UNICO sponsored ice cream for the students of Epiphany School.
The ice cream was served from Johnny D’s ice cream truck.
This was the first of several such events, as UNICO will do the same for all Valley elementary schools throughout the next few weeks.
According to Chris Sisto, president of the Sayre Chapter of UNICO, the idea to serve ice cream came after the pandemic stopped them from sponsoring their annual trip to a Binghamton Rumble Ponies minor league baseball game.
“We know all the kids — just like everybody else in this world — (have) been stressed out,” said Sisto.
He went on to say that the goal is “to let the kids come out, enjoy an ice cream, (and) get them out of the classroom for a half hour.”
Epiphany Principal Sister Kathleen and Father Andrew both agreed that the ice cream was wonderful gesture, for which they were grateful to UNICO.
“It’s a great way to celebrate the end of a very successful school year,” said Father Andrew, noting that they did not miss a day of in-person instruction.
“It’s the most exciting day of the year,” agreed Sister Kathleen. “We certainly appreciate UNICO for giving us this gift.”
