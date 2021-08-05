SOUTHERN TIER – Local representatives called for the resignation of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo after the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James reported Tuesday the findings from an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment by the governor.
“First of all, I commend the many brave women who came forward to hold a powerful man accountable for terrible sexual harassment,” Assemblyman Christopher Friend said in a statement released on Tuesday. “The attorney general’s office should be commended for its professionalism during the thorough five-month investigation to verify the governor’s many misdeeds. I am thankful for the vindication for his victims. I call on the governor to resign immediately and if he does not, the Legislature must remove him.”
In a similar statement released the same day, Senator Fred Akshar said that “[b]ased on the findings of the Attorney General’s independent and thorough investigation, it has become abundantly clear that the Governor must resign.”
The investigation, which started back on March 8 of this year, concluded that Governor Cuomo sexually harassed no less than 11 women “through unwelcome and unwanted touching, as well as by making numerous offensive and sexually suggestive comments” according to the report.
The investigation was overseen by the attorney general, and led by attorneys from two independent offices: Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP, and Vladeck, Raskin & Clark, P.C. According to the report, information was sourced from 74,000 documents, 179 interviews, and “approximately 280 potential tips from members of the public.”
New York State United Teachers President Andy Pallotta also issued a statement, saying that “[t]he attorney general has detailed conduct that is repugnant and indefensible in any workplace and especially in the state’s highest elected office. Equally troubling was the governor’s response to the report. Sadly, both show he is unfit to serve in office.”
In a filmed response released by Governor Cuomo, he said that “the facts are much different than what has been portrayed” and that he “never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances.”
When asked to comment, Tioga County’s District 2 Legislator and Legislative Chair Marty Sauerbrey said “I will echo the comments of Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul [who said] ‘sexual harassment is unacceptable in any workplace, and certainly not in public service. The attorney general’s investigation has documented repulsive and unlawful behavior by the governor towards multiple women. I believe these brave women and admire their courage coming forward. No one is above the law. Under the New York Constitution, the Assembly will now determine the next steps.’”
Sauerbrey went on to say she read of investigations being launched by district attorneys in Westchester County, Manhattan, and Nassau County and she “look[s] forward to their results.”
Tioga County’s District 5 Legislator Dennis Mullen said that “a man in a glass house shouldn’t throw stones,” recalling a time when Governor Cuomo called for President Trump to resign.
“I won’t defend President Trump’s behavior, especially his behavior with women, but to be in front of the people that elected you and to get on a soapbox and to pontificate and have moral disgust, when in fact your behavior is no better.”
Mullen then related the situation to scripture, saying “remove the wooden beam from your own eye before you point out the splinter in your neighbors eye.”
He went on to say that while he isn’t surprised by the results from the attorney general’s investigation, it saddens him more than anything else.
“I’m worried about the state of not only New York State, but the whole nation,” said Mullen. “After all these years of equal rights, civil rights, and all the stuff that’s gone on for the last 60 years, men — mainly men — in power feel that they can treat subordinates in that manner.”
Mullen said that he hopes Governor Cuomo chooses to resign, but he doesn’t personally believe that he will.
Chemung County’s District 6 Legislator Brian Hyland is of a similar opinion.
“My belief is that he should resign, my hope is that he will,” said Hyland. “Even if he does he should be held accountable for his actions.”
Hyland went on to say he is curious if any more accusers will come forward, noting the length of time that Cuomo has held office.
“Someone should not be abusing their authority for that long a period of time unchecked [and] unchallenged,” said Hyland. “What it tells me is maybe the whole system needs to be looked at.”
The full report from the attorney general’s office can be read on ag.ny.gov, while a response from Cuomo’s own attorney can be found on governor.ny.gov.
