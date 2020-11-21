WILKES-BARRE — The American Red Cross and country music star Martina McBride have joined together this holiday season to remind people to take care of one another, sharing comfort and joy with hospital patients through the gift of blood donation. Health emergencies don’t pause for a pandemic or holiday celebrations. The Red Cross needs the help of blood donors across the country now to ensure patients continue to have access to lifesaving blood.
As the U.S. experiences a new surge in COVID-19 cases, the Red Cross is becoming increasingly concerned about the nation’s blood supply — including convalescent plasma. A convalescent plasma donation collects plasma from COVID-19 survivors because antibodies to the disease in their blood may help patients who are currently fighting the virus. Increased hospitalization of patients with coronavirus this fall and winter has caused the Red Cross to distribute a record number of COVID-19 plasma products to hospitals treating patients who are battling the virus.
This holiday season, Martina McBride is reaching out to country music fans and all eligible individuals, “If nobody has ever asked you to give blood before, I’m asking you to give blood — especially during this trying time.”
As a thank you for helping meet the need for blood donations from Nov.15 through Dec. 15, Suburban Propane is offering blood, platelet and plasma donors a chance to win an Outdoor Living Experience, powered by Propane, to enable a lucky winner to enjoy socially distanced celebrations with family and friends this holiday season. The prize includes a propane-powered pizza oven, fire pit, outdoor heater and stipend towards propane.
Eligible individuals are urged to make an appointment to donate blood now to help patients in need. Find a donation opportunity using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Upcoming blood donation opportunities in Northeastern Pennsylvania:
Bradford County
Gillett
11/24/2020: 2 p.m. — 6 p.m., First Baptist Church of Bentley Creek, 13545 Berwick Turnpike
Sayre
12/14/2020: 12 p.m. — 5 p.m., Robert Packer Hospital, Patterson Building, 1 Guthrie Square
12/15/2020: 8 a.m. — 1 p.m., Robert Packer Hospital, Patterson Building, 1 Guthrie Square
12/15/2020: 2 p.m. — 6 p.m., Crossroads Family Ministries, 200 W. Lockhart St.
Towanda
12/3/2020: 11 a.m. — 4 p.m., JELD-WEN INC., 825 Shiner Road
Warren Center
11/27/2020: 1 p.m. — 5:30 p.m., Warren Center Municipal Building, Schoolhouse Road
