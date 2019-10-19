WAVERLY — The Susquehanna River Archaeological Center located at 358 Broad Street in Waverly will hold the 16th Annual “Drumbeats Through Time” today.
The SRAC Annual Membership Luncheon will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and the doors open to the public from 1 to 5 p.m. The event is free to attend.
At 1:30 p.m., SRAC’s Dr. DeeAnne Wymer and Dan Caister will present the 2019 and overall findings from the 3 years of excavation at the Desisti site in Sayre, Pa. including an important discovery of ancient elk remains.
Vivian James, PhD candidate at the University of Albany and faunal remains specialist will present her findings and insights concerning the elk remains found at the Desisti site at 2 p.m.
At 2:30 p.m., SRAC’s David Moyer will present some carbon dating that SRAC with the cooperation of the Tioga Point Museum in Athens, Pa. has performed on a few well known sites in the area — that before this time actually had no scientific dates applied to them — and what effects SRAC’s efforts with carbon dating can have on our understanding of our region’s past and the people who lived here.
Dick Kane will present cultural history of the Seneca people at 3:15 p.m.
At 4 p.m., Dick Kane and Family will provide authentic Seneca Native American dance and drumming which will also include an invitation for the public to take part.
“The Seneca dancers have been a very popular part of SRAC’s Annual event for over a decade. They have been sharing their culture with our community and are an important part of the day’s events. We invite the public to experience SRAC and what we celebrate, our archaeology, heritage and the Native American culture — all in one amazing day,” said SRAC’s co-founder and Director Deb Twigg.
SRAC members are encouraged to attend the membership luncheon this year to get a tour of the ongoing construction of the Laboratory and Research Center on the second floor and to get updates on other SRAC endeavors under way.
