TOWANDA — The third Republican spot on the November ballot for Athens Borough Council will be decided by a tiebreaker on June 1, according to Bradford County Elections Director Renee Smithkors.
In the primary election earlier this month, JoAnne Polzella led all candidates with 183 votes (30.40 percent) and Anthony Smith was second with 149 votes as they guaranteed themselves a spot in the general election.
Both newcomer Pat Cotton and incumbent Jeff Nason received 126 votes to tie for the third spot. Whoever wins the tiebreaker will represent the Republican party in the general election.
However, Nason can be on the ballot in November no matter what happens on June 1 as he received the most write-in votes (11) on the Democratic side of the ballot on May 18.
Nason would join Democratic incumbents Matt Patton (110 votes) and Sharon Sporn (106 votes) on the November ballot.
Incumbent Francis “Skip” Roupp will remain as the borough’s mayor after receiving the most write-in votes on the Democratic ballot on May 18.
Roupp beat challenger and former council president Bill Cotton 166-74 in the Republican primary last week.
In Sayre Borough, Henry Farley will remain as mayor after receiving the majority of Republican write-in votes after he won the Democratic primary.
South Waverly voters wrote in Robert Myers for both the four-year and two-year council posts.
With just two official candidates — Republican Dr. Burdett Porter and Democrat Chris Wood — on the ballot for the four-year term in November, Myers would be guaranteed a spot on the council if he accepts that nomination. He received 46 Republican write-in votes and 17 on the Democratic side.
In the race for the two-year term on the council, Democrat Roxanne Testen received 66 votes. Republican Cynthia Coyle Parrish earned the vote of 88 residents. Ten Republicans wrote in Myers for the two-year post.
There are two spots available in the race for the two-year terms on the council.
In Litchfield, Joy Drake received the most write-in votes to guarantee herself another term as tax collector.
