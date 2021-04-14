TOWN OF TIOGA — A Cortland man who was believed to be armed and dangerous was arrested last Friday morning without incident in the Town of Tioga after eluding police in three jurisdictions.
According to New York State Police, the search for 32-year-old Matthew O. Perry began Thursday when Perry was wanted for felony criminal contempt and other charges out of the city of Cortland. Cortland County law enforcement pursued Perry into Broome County, but the pursuit was ultimately terminated. Perry was later spotted by a trooper in Tioga County, but was able to get away.
Police believed that Perry struck an unoccupied vehicle in the Village of Owego. After he ended up on a logging trail on Brooks Road in the Town of Barton, his vehicle caught on fire and he ran. The vehicle fire started a brush fire that spread to a vacant home, although it didn’t threaten any other properties.
Police patrolled the Town of Barton during the night searching for Perry, who was spotted on Halsey Valley Road in the Town of Tioga on Friday and taken into custody without incident.
Perry was charged with felony reckless endangerment. Other charges are pending as the investigation continues.
