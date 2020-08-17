Rossiter leaves a lasting legacy at ACS

Ten years ago, Animal Care Sanctuary (ACS) began a massive transformation as two women climbed Sanctuary Hill Lane for the first time with the goal of forwarding founder Lesley Sinclair’s vision by leaps and bounds.
Joan Smith-Reese and Rachel Rossiter began a partnership and a friendship a decade ago that would change ACS forever.
And ten years later, it is safe to say they succeeded. Animal adoptions are taking place by the hundreds. The front portion of the cattery successfully underwent extensive renovations to be more animal- and community-friendly, and one of their biggest missions since both Smith-Reese and Rossiter climbed the hill a decade ago — the construction of a new kennel and clinic — is on the verge of completion.
And now, for Rossiter, her time at ACS has reached its completion as well. Her final day on the hill was Aug. 7 as she prepares to move to New Jersey with her family. She is being replaced by Becca Morgan, who has been with ACS for five years and is excited to progress ACS’s and Rossiter’s vision.
Rossiter joined ACS wanting a change of pace from the life of HR. She laughs at the wording “change of pace,” knowing that she got more than she bargained for as far as pace is concerned.
“I didn’t have an animal shelter background — I just love animals,” she said. “I was Joan’s first hire, and she made me the community liaison.”
Under that title, Rossiter’s mission was to form valuable connections with the community both locally and nationally to change the public perception of the sanctuary. Prior to Smith-Reese’s and Rossiter’s time, ACS was closed to adoptions, and much of the public mindset surrounding the sanctuary was that ACS was a facility on the hill shrouded in mystery.
“I went to every event that I could,” Rossiter said. “I wanted to tell everyone what ACS was all about, what we were trying to do and accomplish, and start to build those relationships and gain awareness to help us grow and improve.”
Rossiter saw her title change many times with ACS — essentially going to whatever job needed to be done. Whether it was community liaison to kennel director to animal services director, Rossiter gave everything she had and more.
“It’s been tough, to say the least,” Rossiter said. “We’ve built such an amazing team, and that’s where it starts. We’re embracing adopters, coordinating transports with other shelters, improved our own operations, gained volunteers — all just with the main goal of saving lives.”
Rossiter added that when she thinks about her first days at ACS compared to her last — when ACS is ready to complete its brand new facility and is even taking rescue dogs from South Korea — it’s an emotional transformation.
“I certainly didn’t know if this kind of growth and change would be possible,” she said. “And that’s thanks to this awesome team. It’s the team first. But to think that now we can help dogs from all over the world when we struggled just to care for our own animals when I started, it’s definitely emotional.”
Rossiter also credited the change in culture towards animals in general over the last 10 years — whether it’s increased awareness and legislation related to spaying and neutering animals to overall animal health and safety education.
“Rossiter has by far left her permanent mark on ACS. She will forever be a part of its legacy, and there is no doubt that founder Lesley Sinclair is looking down at her with beaming pride. On behalf of Animal Care Sanctuary, as well as the thousands of animals and families she has brought together, thank you, Rachel,” a press release from ACS said.
