TOWANDA — The annual Pro-Life Town Hall Tour is coming to Towanda. The general public is invited to this free event which will take place on Thursday, September 24 at The American Legion, 912 S. Main St., Towanda at 7 p.m.
No advance registration is required for this event. For more information contact Mike Kilmer at 570-721-0872 or mkilmer@thekilmergroup.com.
This Pro-Life Town Hall will feature Pennsylvania Pro-Life Federation Executive Director Michael Ciccocioppo and Education Director Bonnie Finnerty. Topics will include: LIFE in a Pandemic, LIFE at the Capitol, LIFE on the Line, LIFE in the Culture, and LIFE without Roe. After a series of short, fast-paced presentations, they will respond to questions from those present.
“We live in unprecedented and uncertain times,” said Ciccocioppo. “Life is on the line in some parts of the nation where we see attempts to promote and legalize infanticide and assisted suicide. During our pro-life town halls we call out the threats to life and seek to harness the passions of pro-lifers to say enough is enough to all those pushing for an anti-life culture.”
“We are pleased to host this pro-life town hall,” said Mike Kilmer, Chairman of the Bradford Country Pennsylvanians for Human Life. “This should be an informative event, and we welcome everyone to attend.”
