DUI
Colby Burgess, 24, of Wyalusing, was charged with a misdemeanor for DUI, alcohol: failure to use headlights on the highway.
Pennsylvania State Police said that a trooper noticed a passenger side headlight out on Burgess’s vehicle while doing a routine patrol at 1:11 a.m. on Sept. 5. The officer pulled him over and noted that he had slow speech, spoke confusing sentences, and had red eyes. Burgess told the offer that he had consumed alcohol earlier that night.
After a positive breathalyzer test and some field sobriety tests, Burgess was brought to Towanda Memorial Hospital for a blood draw. The officer reported that his BAC turned out to be .19.
A preliminary hearing is set for 9 a.m. on Nov. 13.
DUI
David Knolles, 22, of Towanda, was charged with the misdemeanors of the use/possession of drugs, DUI: controlled substance-impaired ability-first offense, careless driving, and while driving with expired inspection and registration.
Pennsylvania State Police said that on July 20, an officer certified in drug recognition initiated a traffic stop in Wysox Township after he observed the vehicle’s registration was expired. While speaking with Knolles, the officer noticed his face appeared shrunken, he had sores on his face and arms, had difficulty finding the required documents, and couldn’t remember if he renewed his registration.
Knolles struggled with sobriety tests and had eyelid tremors and a distorted sense of time. According to the officer, Knolles admitted to using prescribed suboxone earlier that day and that he used to use methamphetamine.
He was taken into custody, and after a drug influence evaluation, the officer determined Knolles was under one or more drugs of the stimulant and narcotic category.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Oct 16.
DUI
Eden Bickerton, 39, of Waverly, was charged with the misdemeanors for the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI: controlled substance-impaired ability, retail theft, and driving with a broken front windshield.
The Athens Township Police Department said that at about 12:19 p.m. on Oct. 13, troopers were dispatched to Walmart for a reported retail theft. They received a call that Bickerton had fled the store and was getting into a car. They decided to pull into the Verizon parking lot instead. The troopers said that when the light turned green, she drove straight across Elmira Street to where the patrol vehicle was parked.
When speaking with Bickerton, one of the troopers noted that she talked about someone who was shopping for makeup who weirded her out, and other complaints that didn’t make much sense. When asked about the stolen slippers, valued at $13.97, she said that the slippers she was wearing were old, and that she had them for a while. Later on, the trooper gained information that Bickerton had ripped the tags off of the slippers and walked around Walmart wearing them.
Bickerton denied using any substances that day and claimed she wasn’t on any medications.
The trooper said that Bickerton had slow speech and dry mouth symptoms, along with small pupils. After failing sobriety tests, Bickerton continued saying confusing sentences and the troopers placed her under arrest for retail theft and suspected DUI.
A search of her car recovered a used hypodermic needle with white residue and several bottles of medications in a purse on the floor of the front driver’s side.
Bickerton is currently being held at the Bradford County Prison. A preliminary hearing is set for 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 27.
