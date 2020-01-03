Theft
ATHENS TOWNSHIP — A Sayre man is facing felony charges of theft of leased property and theft by unlawful taking following an incident that occurred at an Athens Township residence on Nov. 4.
According to township police, Shane Bruce Jicha, 46, was charged after he allegedly took $2,475 worth of furnishings after he was evicted from a residence.
Jicha is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on Jan. 14.
Driving under the influence
ATHENS BOROUGH — An Athens man was charged with misdemeanor DUI and summary traffic offenses following an incident that occurred on Spruce Street in Athens Borough on July 6.
According to borough police, Jamey Bernard Evans, 56, was charged following a traffic stop.
Evans was issued a summons to appear in court before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on Feb. 7.
Drug possession
MONROE TOWNSHIP — An Athens man has been charged with two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia following an incident that occurred at the intersection of state Route 220 and Brocktown Road in Monroe Township on Sept. 6.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, Steven Kenneth Stack, 39, was charged after troopers responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle and subsequently found drug paraphernalia on Stack’s person.
Stack was issued a summons to appear in court before Magisterial District Court Judge Todd Carr on Jan. 22.
Retail theft
ATHENS TOWNSHIP — A Waverly woman is facing a felony charge of retail theft following a string of incidents that occurred between Aug. 2 and Dec. 6 at the Elmira Street Walmart in Athens Township.
According to township police, Jacqueline Keryne Rumpff, 25, was charged after she allegedly stole a total of $1,482.82 worth of merchandise on multiple occasions.
Rumpff is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on Jan. 7.
ATHENS TOWNSHIP — A Wysox woman was jailed in lieu of $20,000 bail following an incident that occurred at the Elmira Street Walmart on Dec. 27.
According to township police, Kylene Kay Reeves, 30, was charged with retail theft, a third-degree felony, after she allegedly attempted to steal a number of items from the store. Police added that Reeves has been held guilty on retail theft charges on two other occasions in 2016.
Reeves is scheduled to appear in court before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 7.
ATHENS TOWNSHIP — A 62-year-old Horseheads woman is facing retail theft charges following an incident that occurred on Dec. 18 at the Elmira Street Walmart.
According to township police, Arletta Doreen Appleton was charged after she allegedly attempted to steal $165.79 worth of items from the store.
Appleton was issued a summons to appear in court before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on Feb. 4.
ATHENS TOWNSHIP — A 20-year-old Van Etten woman is facing retail theft charges following an incident that occurred at the Elmira Street Walmart on Dec. 29.
According to township police, Darria Nicket Rorick was charged after she allegedly attempted to steal $357.30 worth of merchandise from the store.
Rorick was issued a summons to appear in court before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on Feb. 4.
DUI — controlled substance
SAYRE — A Nichols woman is facing charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance following an incident that occurred on South Lehigh Avenue in Sayre on Nov. 28.
According to Sayre police, Marissa Leigh Miller, 27, was also charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and summary traffic offenses following a traffic stop.
Miller was issued a summons to appear in court before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on Feb. 7.
