SAYRE — As concern about COVID-19 grows, Guthrie wants to assure its patients that they are taking every measure to ensure their facilities are safe for patients, and that plans are in place to assess and treat those affected by COVID-19.
The symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, fever and shortness of breath. Patients with severe symptoms who are in physical distress and need immediate attention should go to the nearest emergency department.
“Each Guthrie Emergency Department has an integrated plan on how to evaluate, treat and isolate patients seeking care for COVID-19 related symptoms from those seeking care for unrelated issues,” said Dr. Marc Harris, System Chairman of Emergency Medicine, The Guthrie Clinic.
Patients who are concerned about their exposure to COVID-19 or who have minor respiratory symptoms should call Guthrie Centralized Scheduling at 866-GUTHRIE (866-488-4743) between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7:30 and 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Outside of these hours, call your Guthrie PCP office.
Callers will be asked several questions to screen for COVID-19. Based on symptoms, patients may be directed to the PCP office or to the emergency department.
“The COVID-19 situation evolves daily. We are meeting throughout the day, every day, to address the needs of our patients as well as our staff,” said Joseph Scopelliti, MD, President and GEO of Guthrie. “I want to commend our staff — our physicians, advanced practice providers, nurses and other staff like those in environmental services, maintenance and food service. Our whole team is working hard and I am proud of their dedication to serving our communities in this challenging time.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.