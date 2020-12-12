A month after defeating incumbent Democrat Joe Torsella for Pennsylvania State Treasurer, Stacy Garrity of Athens Township has established her transition website to help recruit a variety of talent for her new office.
“Our team has been working hard on the transition process, and I am so grateful for the support we’ve received from outgoing Treasurer Joe Torsella, his staff, and many other folks throughout Pennsylvania,” Garrity said in a news release. “We are looking to recruit the best people who are committed to serving our commonwealth and putting taxpayers first. I encourage people to reach out to us through our transition website.”
Garrity defeated Torsella by a difference of 52,626 votes in November. After declaring victory, the treasurer-elect said she would not let the people of Pennsylvania down as she brings the Army values of honesty, integrity, and selfless service to Harrisburg.
Garrity, who has been a vice president at Global Tungsten and Poweders Corp., is a graduate of Sayre High School who went on to obtain a degree in finance and economics and a certificate from the Cornell University Business Management Institute. She is also a 30-year military veteran with three deployments to Iraq. Before retiring as a colonel in the Army Reserves, Garrity was a two-time recipient of the Bronze Star and received the Legion of Merit.
Garrity is working to make her transition to the treasurer’s office as seamless as possible and is hoping to find people from a variety of backgrounds ready to be part of a team focused on a larger purpose.
Those who are interested can submit their information and resumes at www.garrityforpa/transition or call (717) 205-2068 with any questions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.