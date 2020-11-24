Twigg's obsession, Summer Rec,, a big hit

SAYRE — While the Sayre Recreation program has been involved in many projects, the one it may be best known for is Summer Rec.
The program started with kids going from one program to another, but over the last several years the program exploded with creativity. Summer-long themes became the norm and Dana Twigg’s signature was all over it.
“He’s so creative. He’s probably the most creative person I’ve ever met. He can come up with ideas and we would just make them happen,” said Rich Krall, who helped Twigg run the program for over two decades. “He would say ‘I think that this year summer is going to be all about Harry Potter’ and then it just would be. We’d come up with all of these activities that were themed around Harry Potter or Indiana Jones or Lord of the Rings. He’d just pick a thing and then we’d do it. He would just go all out. It was never half-way it was always one idea, then that would spin off into another idea and it would get bigger and bigger and bigger. We would have to find out a way to do it.”
Twigg almost didn’t have an outlet for that creativity as Summer Rec shut down for a short time after Twigg graduated from Sayre High.
“Summer Rec had gone away when I was in college,” said Twigg.
Twigg made it his mission to bring the program back.
“It had been canceled. It became an obsession of mine to try to bring that back. I can remember there was a lot of push-back at the time because it costs money and budgets being the way they are now and were then (was) the same.”
“When I look back on it, Jim Spencer, Fred Horn and a variety of other people were there at the time. They allowed me to do a presentation about that part of Rec,” he continued. “To their credit, they said ‘we’ll let you try to do it for a year and if it’s successful — if it was profitable and people were interested in doing it — then we’ll think about doing it some more.’ That part of Rec really ingrained it in me. I really felt good about being a Rec Director then.”
“The Summer Rec program had been his pet project since taking (Sayre Recreation) over,” said Sayre Area School District Business Manager Barry Claypool, who came up through the Rec program and worked as a counselor. “Right up to last year, with COVID and everything, he put together an entire program if kids wanted it.”
The in-school recreation program was going strong at the same time.
“The other part of Rec, the in-school Rec, we tried to broaden that and reach down farther to kindergarten kids, first-through-third levels, things like that for basketball, wrestling, cheering, volleyball and really tried to broaden our offerings during the school year and we really tried to get involved in other activities as well. We sponsored student council at the elementary level, we sponsor plays, we had a train club at one time, we had music lessons, book writing, reading; not just sports, recreation. That kept me doing Rec. I never wanted to give that up.”
Former Sayre High School Assistant Principal Dan Polinski believes Twigg’s organizational skills helped make Sayre Rec a success.
“Twigg and (Rich) Krall were the dynamic duo of the recreation department,” said Polinski. “There were a lot of people involved, but of course, every organization, whether they succeed or fail, succeed or fail based on the leadership.”
“In the Army, how your commander is is how your unit is. If you have great commander who is on top of what’s going on, understands the unit mission and knows what’s supposed to be done and how it’s supposed to be done your unit will function accordingly,” Polinski continued. “If you have someone who doesn’t know and doesn’t care to know, then that’s the kind of unit you have. I would argue that the same is true in the school setting and in any business you could be in. Leadership starts from the top and so when you have a Dana Twigg at the top of recreation, just like Dana Twigg at the top of sports, just like Dana Twigg in charge of the art department. Whenever you had him in a leadership role, you had an outstanding performance and everybody enjoying him/herself.”
When thinking back on his time with the program, Twigg listed a number of high points.
“I think that (Summer Rec) was a big deal,” said Twigg. “Recreation evolves. For the longest time we ran the Sayre Recreation Wrestling Tournament and that became one of the biggest recreation activities around the region for the longest time. I feel real good about having done that. Building a program that was accepted by the community and a lot of kids participated. I think that was a high for me.”
“Just being able to work with some of the people I was able to work with (was a high point). When I started working on this, Pat Ferguson was the recreation secretary. What a sweet lady she is. It was different for her, dealing with somebody as crazy as me. Then Diane Nobles, who is a legend in a lot of people’s minds. Working with her all those years was fun. I really respect the companionship we had through all of those years of doing Rec — trying to make sure we got all of the coaches in place and ran activities that were quality — it’s a bigger job than people think it is.”
There was a lot of hard work put in behind the scenes to keep Rec going all these years, according to Twigg.
“I think people just assumed ‘Rec will always be there. it’s just what Rec is,’ but there’s so much stuff that had to happen behind the scenes that was very time-consuming. Again, there are just a million people. Rich Krall is another one. He’s great. He was involved with Rec for me for the longest time. He has a very playful imagination and working with him was a great high,” Twigg said.
“Dan Polinski was very supportive for years and years and years. We have a lot of people who come and go in our district but Dan was there for most of it,” he continued. “It’s endless. We had our own softball league at one time. We had four teams and a championship and things like that. It was just nice to have a structure in place that we could provide those types of activities to kids and that led to ASA being a big thing later. Then there was nothing for girls. There was just Little League and that was run by Little League. We felt there was a need — it would be nice to have a girls softball league — so working with a whole bunch of people made that happen ... As I look back on Rec., those types of decisions and those efforts, even though they were time consuming, were very worthwhile.”
Twigg added that being able to bring the older kids into the program as councelors was another major high point.
“Summer Recreation was such a bigger program than people think it was,” Twigg noted. “It wasn’t just about the kids. The counselors were kids. They were juniors and seniors in high school or freshmen and sophomores in college and they worked their way up. It was almost like a co-op where they were learning how to be teachers and a lot of them became teachers. As I look back on that, I can cite several kids who look back and have contacted me since they left and said ‘that experience was such a great thing. I’m so glad we did it.’ Those were awesome times. Just a good feeling.”
The Rec program started out with some Sayre teachers helping Twigg lead the way and train the students to become leaders in their own right.
“In the very very beginning — the first year — there were a lot of teachers involved because I was concerned. (With) a group of 30-40 kids, you can’t feel safe about having them be responsible for whatever. It took time to train kids to be responsible enough, by watching those professionals, to do it themselves. Once they learned, the younger kids who wanted to be counselors could learn from them. That piece of Rec, and sometimes people don’t think about it, but that was a real good feeling for me,” Twigg said.
As time went on, the program got more complicated.
“To put that together was pretty big and every year he puts together a theme and he works out the week-by-week scene,” said Claypool. “It’s still the same kind of concept. The advisors — the kids working the program — get the basics from him; get how it rolls out and everything, then they roll from there and make it work. I’d say his hands are in it in its entirety. At Sayre, the Summer Rec program is Dana’s creation. Hopefully, somebody will pick it up and move it and take it to the next level, but it’s already at a pretty high level with Dana.”
“He was the guy who did the recruiting,” said Krall of Twigg. “He has a great eye for talent, not just at Rec but in sports, and he has a way of encouraging people do do things above and beyond what they think they can accomplish. I’m a pretty introverted guy and he talked me into running that whole show for over a decade. He talked me into coaching a sport when I never played a sport in high school.”
Twigg’s signature was all over Sayre’s Summer Rec program — even when talk turns to all of the help he had.
“He had a great network of people,” said Krall. “We did the Harry Potter one and he knew somebody at the (Church of the Redeemer). He decided that was going to be Hogwarts. He found somebody who would let them use it for Hogwarts. When we did the very first Summer Rec Survivor he knew the person who owned the land where the island was where we put the kids on. Then we needed prizes and he said ‘I know the people over at Horn’s True Value. I bet they’ll give us a bicycle’ We’d go over there and we’d just walk out with a truck full of stuff.”
“It was just incredible. Everywhere you went there was somebody he had influenced a generation before,” Krall continued. “They’d be like, ‘I remember when you were the coach of my team’ or ‘you probably don’t know this Mr. Krall, but he used to run this program that I was in,’ or ‘he made the sets for the play that I was in.’ Everywhere he went he had influenced so many people and they just wanted to give back. There was a great sense of community that followed him around wherever he went.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.