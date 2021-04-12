SAYRE – The Sayre High School drama department presented Shrek! The Musical this last weekend. Opening night was Friday, with a 7 p.m. curtain time.
While a limited number of in-person tickets were sold to allow parents, grandparents, and other interested spectators to watch in the auditorium, there was also the option to view the production from the comfort of home by live streaming it.
Even though streaming had its predictable downsides, such as a loss in audio and visual quality, it did add some value as well. One such benefit of the angle was that it enhanced the illusion of Lord Farquaad’s costume.
The Lord Farquaad character was portrayed this weekend by Sam Claypool.
Claypool’s movement on stage during “The Ballad of Farquaad” was impressive for being on his knees, including “kicking” in line with the ensemble.
Other leads included Zachary Belles as Shrek, Emma Richman as Princess Fiona, and Donovan Wynn as Donkey.
Richman, along with young Fiona Joelle Vaughn and teen Fiona Isabella Russo, entered the show with a stirring rendition of “I Know It’s Today.”
Richman carried the same level of energy and professionalism throughout the rest of the show, with a commanding presence on stage. Her solo, “Morning Person,” was especially well choreographed and executed.
Belles’ own solo of “When Words Fail” was the highlight of his performance, evoking a lot of emotion and bringing thunderous applause from the audience.
Belles and Wynn had great chemistry in every scene together on stage, with Wynn providing all the over-the-top comic relief that the role calls for to balance Belles’ complex ogre layers.
Wynn’s witty one-liners were delivered right on queue with excellent voice work. He often brought on laughter effortlessly. His talents didn’t stop there, as his footwork during “Make a Move” left the crowd cheering.
Claypool’s character work was spot on, portraying the pompous and arrogant Lord Farquaad perfectly. His characterization shined in his scene with Gingy, who was expertly voiced by Joyanna Lynn.
In addition to Lynn, other standout performances in non-lead roles included Maddison Belles as Pinocchio, and Alivia Bentley in the roles of Dragon, mama ogre, and Humpty Dumpty.
Maddison Belles’ voice work for Pinocchio was exceptional, and she did a wonderful job leading the ensemble in “Story of My Life.”
Bentley delivered powerhouse vocals in all three of her roles, but she was a sight to see in lit-up costume when she performed “Forever” as Dragon.
Through the goofy, silly, and outrageous interactions between Shrek, Fiona, and Donkey came a heartwarming message to remind us that “what makes us special makes us strong.”
