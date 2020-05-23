NORTH TOWANDA TOWNSHIP — A request for conditional/preliminary approval for a four-building apartment complex in South Waverly has been tabled by the Bradford County Planning Board.
The multi-family dwelling units are proposed to be built along Loder Street in South Waverly and will develop approximately six acres of an 11.55 acre plot into four apartment buildings with supporting infrastructure.
The buildings are slated for 96 parking spaces and the proposed entrance is from Loder Street and will connect with Mystic Drive.
The board, which met on Tuesday, cited outstanding items needed for approval with South Waverly Borough for the tabling. The land development request for conditional/preliminary approval by Frandsen Real Estate LLC will be reviewed again in June’s meeting.
Also in the meeting, Bradford County Planning Director Matt Williams provided updates on two outstanding violations in the county.
The first, Four Friends LLC in Wysox Township, is currently working toward a resolution with the county. The property in violation is located behind the Subway and Smokin’ Joe’s plaza on the Golden Mile in Wysox. Williams said in the meeting that the violation dates back to 2010 and that construction took place on a project after the approval exceeded five years. Correspondence with the responsible party was not reciprocated with the county until recently.
The second, DC Raucher in Ulster Township, took place in 2016. The property in question had eight acres of earth disturbance with no permits. Williams said the violation is in need of compliance but that there has been a “disconnect” between them and the county.
Williams also took time in the meeting to congratulate Megan Johnson on her recent promotion to Planning & Grants Administrator.
Originally, the grants coordinator position held by Amanda Boyer was to be reorganized into the Community Planning and Mapping Services Department when the completion of the Bradford County Public Safety Center took place. But Boyer departed the position in the beginning of April to take a position with the PA Department of Community and Economic Development before the completion of the building took place.
“Amanda’s departure sped this process up and resulted in the reclassification of Megan Johnson to assume the role of Planning & Grants Administrator,” Williams said.
Johnson is a Towanda native, recently completed her degree in Environmental Geography at Mansfield University and has been the Planning Administrative Assistant since June of 2017.
“Megan has been an exemplary employee who has seamlessly managed her current duties while finishing her degree as a full time student and attaining dean’s list honors multiple times,” Williams added. “We have no doubt that Megan will continue the excellent work that Amanda had completed during her time with the county.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.