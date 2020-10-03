Tioga County reported seven new positive cases of COVID-19 on Friday, according to a press release from Legislative Chairwoman Martha Sauerbrey.
Sauerbrey said in a statement that multiple people who tested positive had been in public spaces, including Rainbow Trail Bar and Grill, Owego Laundromat and Tioga Downs Casino, as well as other local restaurants.
Of the 283 total cases, 52 are currently active.
The death toll related to coronavirus in Tioga County is 26, and 205 people have recovered.
Chemung County reported 40 new positive cases on Friday, as the total draws close to 500.
Of the 494 total cases, 151 are active.
Six Chemung County residents have died due to complications of coronavirus, while three people are currently hospitalized, and 337 people have recovered.
In Pennsylvania, Bradford County reported seven new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing its total to 166.
The county has also reported 17 probable cases.
Bradford County has been deemed a “Moderate Transmission County.”
Over a third of the cases are in the Sayre Zip Code (18840), where the 49 cases are the most in the county.
There have also been 11 cases in Athens, 13 in Gillett and nine in Ulster.
In other parts of the county, Canton has seen a total of 24 cases, and Troy has seen nine. Towanda has reported 13 total cases.
The Department of Health redacts the number of cases in Zip Codes reporting less than five cases, and does not report recoveries.
Three Bradford County residents have died due to complications of COVID-19.
Nearly 156,000 people in Pennsylvania have tested positive for COVID-19 and over 8,100 have died due to complications of the virus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.