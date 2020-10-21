WELLSBURG — The Village of Wellsburg’s monthly board meeting included a discussion over whether the village should purchase a laptop for its clerk.
Trustee Henry Jerzak proposed the idea of purchasing a laptop for Village Clerk Nancy Craig with the intent that she could work from home in case of a shutdown.
Even if the offices are shut down, however, the clerk would still need to come in to collect bills, and said she would be hesitant to take certain documents home with her.
For a small village, Mayor Deborah Lewis commented that a laptop may not be a practical investment.
November 3rd is election day and will be held at the village hall. In order to protect village employees, the offices will be closed on that day.
Regarding upcoming Halloween celebrations, the board opened discussion to the public for suggestions on regulating the festivities. Rodney Strange commented that the county executive has decided to let the municipalities decide what to do regarding trick-or-treating.
Some municipalities have scheduled times, others are letting people trick-or-treat on their own, while major towns have organized trunk-or-treats. Fire Commissioner Andrew Coles recommended setting times and letting people participate at their own risk.
The board decided to limit the trick-or-treating time to 5:30 to 7 p.m. and to warn everyone to wear masks and not participate if they are sick.
Mayor Lewis announced a public hearing on November 18 to present overriding the tax cap for the next year. Overriding the cap protects the village from fines from the state just in case the village exceeds the 2% cap.
Strange reported that the county will be releasing a tentative county budget on the 10th of November, followed by workshops and a public hearing on the Nov. 18.
The final budget for the county is scheduled to be released on the Dec. 7. Generally, the budget is finalized in November, but the county is holding out on finalizing the budget in hopes that the federal government may provide monetary aid to the counties after the election.
Two weeks ago, the village employees had a sexual harassment training. All remaining employees who missed the training have until December 31 to complete the training. Some workplaces provide the training online, and the village also plans to set up an online class through an insurance company for the remaining employees. Although an alternative date for in-person training was considered, online courses are favored due to COVID-19 complications.
A neighboring private property is complaining about the location of a water pit and meter for the Maple Lawn property. Ownership of the location of the water pit is not confirmed; although, the general consensus of the water board is that it is likely not on Maple Lawn property as it should be.
The water board is responsible for moving the meter pit if it is not on Maple Lawn’s property. Before making a decision about moving or altering the water pit, the board is considering asking Maple Lawn if they are willing to pay for a survey to confirm the property rights of the water pit location.
The village board passed a motion to not charge the Town of Ashland for water service to their shared properties since the town does not charge the village for use of these facilities.
Currently, the water board is not allowed to shut off the water due to state mandates. As a result, water bills have been left unpaid, leading the board to re-levy water bills onto the 2021 tax bills. If the charges are moved to the taxes, the money will eventually come back to the village through the taxes charged by the county. The board plans to send out letters alerting property owners of their balance due and notice that the charge will be added to their taxes.
