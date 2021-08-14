A 35-year-old man from Tioga County has been charged with two felonies after threatening a New York State Trooper with a shotgun, according to a press release from state police.
According to the press release, on Thursday just before 8 p.m. a trooper on patrol was driving past a residence on Straits Corners in the Town of Candor when he observed a man with a shotgun over his shoulder walking down the roadway.
“The Trooper stopped to investigate. As the trooper approached the man, who was later identified as Dustin W. White of Candor, he pointed the shotgun at the Trooper. White then retreated into his home and barricaded himself,” the press release said.
White was ultimately taken into custody shortly before 6 a.m. on Friday by members of the New York State Police Special Operations Response Team.
White has been charged with the class D felonies of Menacing a Police Officer and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree. He’s also been charged with the class A misdemeanor of Resisting Arrest.
