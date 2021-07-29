The William S. Pierce Memorial Sayre Summer Concert Series had something for all ages this week as there were concerts on both Tuesday and Wednesday at Howard Elmer Park. On Tuesday, Tom Knight Puppets (pictured above) performed for kids and their parents in the park. Last night, Smith & Baker (below) played tunes to a large crowd. The concert series will continue next Wednesday with a performance by Diana & the Crew. All concerts start at 6:30 p.m.

