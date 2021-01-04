Bradford County has not lost a resident this year, leaving the total at 56 deaths connected to the COVID-19 virus according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The county has added 35 confirmed cases of the virus this year, bringing its total number of confirmed cases to 2,703 since March. The Department of Health also reported 451 cases that are considered probable.
The Sayre ZIP Code (18840) added 27 confirmed cases over the last few days, bringing its total to 545. There are also 39 cases that are considered probable in the Sayre area.
Athens (18810) is now up to 348 confirmed cases after adding seven cases this year. There are also 29 probable cases in Athens, according to the DOH.
Other confirmed case numbers across the county (with new cases since Jan. 1 in parentheses) include:
• Canton — 205 (up 5)
• Columbia Cross Roads — 93 (up 1)
• Gillett — 162 (up 2)
• Laceyville — 69 (up 2)
• Milan — 59 (up 6)
• Monroeton — 76 (up 2)
• New Albany — 53 (up 3)
• Rome — 79 (up 1)
• Towanda — 357 (up 7)
• Troy — 289 (up 8)
• Ulster — 99 (up 3)
• Wyalusing — 123 (up 3)
• Wysox — 40 (up 1)
In addition, Tioga County Pa. numbers of note include Wellsboro with 546 confirmed cases, up 14 this year, Mansfield with 238 cases, Westfield with 122 cases and Blossburg checking in with 118 cases. Tioga County has reported 1,960 confirmed cases.
Across the border in New York, Chemung County has reported no new deaths in the last few days and death toll due to complications from the COVID-19 virus remains at 65
Chemung County also reported 27 new confirmed cases on Sunday, bringing its total to 4,620 since March. Out of those cases, 147 are considered active, according to the county. Of the 4,620, 123 are in the Town of Chemung and 38 are in Van Etten
There are still 44 individuals remaining hospitalized in the county as they battle the virus, while 4,408 have recovered.
Tioga County has added 65 confirmed cases of COVID in the last few days, bringing its total to 1,765.
There are currently 244 active cases, an increase of 37 since Jan. 1, while 512 Tioga County residents are in mandatory quarantine at this time and 1,457 have recovered.
The death toll, still at 64, has remained steady over the past 24 days.
